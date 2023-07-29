Jealous cat stares angrily from a behind door as human pets dog

Do you regularly watch videos of pet cats and dogs? Then you must be aware how the pet babies can get jealous when their humans pay more attention to someone else. And this video shared on Instagram is a perfect example. It shows a cat’s reaction to its human petting a dog.

The image shows a jealous cat. (Screengrab)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Pet Being Pet that is filled with adorable - and often funny - clips of cats and dogs. This particular video of a cat reacting to its human’s gesture towards a dog was posted with a caption that reads, “Give her some pets too.”

The clip opens to show a dog perched on a couch with a human sitting beside it. The person is seen petting the pooch and showering it with love. Soon, the camera pans towards a slightly ajar door behind the sofa - and the scene that unfolds is sure to make you. A cat is seen staring angrily at its human and the pooch from behind the door.

Take a look at this video of a jealous cat that may leave you chuckling:

The video was posted some three days ago. Since being shared, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the video has accumulated close to 22.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the clip has gathered nearly 3.1 million likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video of a jealous cat:

“That's not jealousy... that's the look of a killer,” joked an Instagram user. “Cat be like: ‘Revenge will be mine’. Lol” added another. “The look of getting betrayed,” posted a third. “If only looks could kill,” joined a fourth. “Side eye from the cat”. What are your thoughts on this hilarious video of a jealous cat?