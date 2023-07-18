Man pets a toy cat in front of his kitty, then this happens

There are several animal-related videos that go viral on the internet. These videos are generally humorous and bring a wide smile to our faces. Now, another such animal-related video is catching the attention of many on social media. It shows a cat getting jealous of a toy kitty after its human pets it and walks away. Snapshot of man petting toy cat in front of his kitty,(Instagram/@Abram Engle)

What is shown in the funny cat video?

The video was shared on Instagram by user Abram Engle. It begins to show a cat sitting near a staircase and a fake toy cat in the middle of the floor. Engle then walks in and pets the fake kitty. Then he leaves in some time. After the real cat notices the fake one, it approaches the toy and hits it. In the caption of the video, Engle wrote, “Kurt and this stuffed animal.”

Watch the funny video of the cat hitting the toy kitty here:

This post was shared on June 18. Since being posted, it has been liked by more than 1.5 million people. The clip has also received many views. Several also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Right on!! Get rid of that plastic dude!!!” A second commented, “Please don't tease your pet. He does not understand this weird behavior of humans.” A third shared, “Claws send a stronger message than pushing it down the stairs.” “You get him, Kurt. That fake-o has gotta go!” Added a fourth. Many others have reacted to the video using laughing emojis. What do you think about this clip?

Earlier another such clip had gone viral on social media. It showed a girl cuddling a cat while sitting on a couch. It's funny to see that another cat is sitting next to her and is not looking at her. Even though the girl tries to comfort the cat, it won't look at her.

