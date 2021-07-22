Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue origin space flight. Watch viral video

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently took to Instagram to share a video of him and the crew members aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft. The video shows Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Olive Daemen floating inside the capsule. What, however, has intrigued people and created a chatter on social media is that at one point in the video they toss Skittles candy at one another.

“This is how it starts,” Jeff Bezos wrote while sharing the video. He also used the hashtag #gradatimferociter. "It means step by step ferociously, and it's the motto for Blue Origin," Bezos explained in an interview several years ago, reports Inc. Magazine.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has received more than two million views. People shared all sorts of comments and many of them were Skittles-related.

“Skittles made it to space before me,” joked an Instagram user. “Who wants a skittle,” shared another. “I hope I am alive when humans have become interplanetary. So cool!” expressed a third.

