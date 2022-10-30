Jemimah Rodrigues sings Channa Mereya with Melbourne Stars teammates, Anushka Sharma reacts

Jemimah Rodrigues is presently playing in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League as a part of the team Melbourne Stars. She regularly keeps posting different content from her tour on Instagram. Just like her recent musical treat that has wowed people. She shared a video in which she is seen singing Channa Mereya with her teammates. The video has received reactions from many, including Anushka Sharma.

“Went a lil Desi with the Stars. How good are they at Bollywood songs?! #ChannaMereya,” she wrote as a part of her caption. The video shows her playing a guitar and singing the song. Her teammates are also seen joining her. The post further contains another video of her teammates enjoying the song.

The song Channa Mereya is from the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The song features Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

Take a look at the video shared by Jemimah Rodrigues:

The video was posted about 21 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 1.8 lakh likes, including one from author Durjoy Datta. The video has also prompted people to post different reactions. Anushka Sharma shared her reaction through a heart emoticon.

“Hahaha so cute,” wrote Harleen Deol. “Heheheh cute,” posted Renuka Singh Thakur. Smriti Mandhana shared two smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticons and wrote, “This song.” The video also received a reaction from the official Instagram profile of Mumbai Indians. “What’s next on Jemi’s playlist?,” it read.