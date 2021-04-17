Home / Trending / Jennifer Garner posts clip of 6-year-old ‘fierce’ skater. Video goes viral
Jennifer Garner posts clip of 6-year-old ‘fierce’ skater. Video goes viral

Since being posted by Jennifer Garner, the video has gathered more than 5.8 million views - counting.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 11:09 AM IST
The image shows 6-year-old skater Paige Tobin.(Instagram/@@paigeetobin)

Jennifer Garner recently took to Instagram to post a video of a 6-year-old skater. The video showcasing the skater named Paige Tobin has now gone all sorts of viral online.

“Is Is there anything better than a fierce little girl? I don’t think so,” Garner wrote while sharing the clip. She also tagged actor Greg Grunberg and thanked him for sharing the video with her.

Wearing a pink princess dress and a leopard print helmet, the video shows the little one showcasing incredible skating skills. Seeing Paige in action may leave you in awe.

Take a look:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 5.8 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

Grunberg, who originally shared the video with Garner, wrote, “I love how her brother helps her out at the end.” He is, however, not the only one impressed by the clip. This is what comedian-actor Amy Schumer wrote while reacting to the clip, “Okay, I’m crying.”

There were others who couldn’t stop commenting how Paige is a “Cool kid.” They also praised her skating moves.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Jennifer Garner?

