Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Jennifer Garner shares video of artists’ synchronised tutting performance. Watch
trending

Jennifer Garner shares video of artists’ synchronised tutting performance. Watch

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to share the video of the tutting performance.
The image shows a scene from the tutting video shared by Jennifer Garner.(Instagram/@@sadeckwaff)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:13 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever seen a video that almost instantly made you go wow? This video showcasing a tutting performance, shared by Jennifer Garner, is a perfect example of that category of clips which are absolutely mesmerising. The video is now getting tons of love from people. Chances are, after seeing the clip you’ll feel the same way too.

Originally shared by the artist a few months ago, the video captured people’s attention after being re-posted on Instagram by Jennifer Garner. The video showcases intricate and synchronised hand movements of a group led by artist Sadeck.

Take a look at the video to see why it has left people in awe:

RELATED STORIES

In just two hours, since being shared, the video has already gathered nearly 4.1 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Oh this is mesmerising,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so soothing,” posted another. “Wow. Amazing. Beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jennifer garner viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, helps ‘Iron Man’ suit boy with his education

Mom scared of pet dog now loves it to bits. Watch heartwarming video

Zookeeper hugs huge alligator, video ends with a funny incident. Watch

You may relate to this video if math was not your favourite subject at school
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP