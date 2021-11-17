Jennifer Garner shares video of artists’ synchronised tutting performance. Watch

Have you ever seen a video that almost instantly made you go wow? This video showcasing a tutting performance, shared by Jennifer Garner, is a perfect example of that category of clips which are absolutely mesmerising. The video is now getting tons of love from people. Chances are, after seeing the clip you’ll feel the same way too.

Originally shared by the artist a few months ago, the video captured people’s attention after being re-posted on Instagram by Jennifer Garner. The video showcases intricate and synchronised hand movements of a group led by artist Sadeck.

Take a look at the video to see why it has left people in awe:

In just two hours, since being shared, the video has already gathered nearly 4.1 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Oh this is mesmerising,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so soothing,” posted another. “Wow. Amazing. Beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?