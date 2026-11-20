Now, Jimmy is not only back, but also seems to know Jason, one of the protagonists of the new Rockstar offering, from way back. The return of a character from the game released 13 years ago has caused some excitement among fans, who view it as a thread connecting the two games. A person shared a video on X merging all scenes involving Jimmy.

Jimmy De Santa, the son of Michael De Santa, is back in GTA VI . The character, who is related to the retired criminal and one of the protagonists of GTA V, had left a mark on gamers, as he'd been in his father's bad books for a fair part of the story.

What to know about Jimmy De Santa in GTA VI Jimmy is again voiced by actor Danny Tamberelli. He's present at the Jack of Hearts club and is described as a “crypto guy nepo baby” influencer. It is also hinted that he and Jason know each other from way back, as per GTA Boom.

Fans react to seeing Jimmy De Santa As mentioned above, Jimmy's appearance has made gamers feel they're in the larger GTA universe where the previous instalments tie in with the 2026 GTA VI game.

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“Sexxy Red in GTA6 I was not expecting that and Jimmy De santa,” one wrote. American rapper Sexxy Red appears as herself in GTA VI and reportedly has multiple tracks featured across the radio stations that can be accessed in-game.

Streamer iShowSpeed, too, had an incredulous reaction when he saw Jimmy in GTA VI.