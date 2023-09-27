Joe Biden's German Shepherd bites secret service agent

President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, bit yet another Secret Service agent. The incident took place on September 25, and the officer was treated at the scene.

President Joe Biden's dog Commander, a German shepherd, walking outside the West Wing of the White House.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN, “Yesterday around 8 pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on the complex.”

Guglielmi also told CNN that the officer is now doing better.

This isn't the first time that Commander has been involved with attacked an agent. Earlier, the German Shepherd bit at least 10 secret agents, according to internal emails shared by conservative watchdog- Judicial Watch. (Also Read: Biden's dogs sent home after 'biting incident' with White House security agent: Report)

As per the emails, Commander has had trouble adapting to his new surroundings at the White House, where he moved in 2021, and Delaware, where the Bidens have two homes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November of 2022, an officer was bit by Commander on the arm and thigh. He was later sent to a hospital for treatment. A week after this incident, Commander bit another agent while he was out on a walk with Jill Biden. From October 2022 to January 2023, there have been six other biting incidents involving Commander.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!