Biden's dogs sent home after 'biting incident' with White House security agent: Report
- Major is the first rescue dog to have lived in the White House, having moved in after Biden's inauguration in January.
President Joe Biden has sent his two dogs back to his family home in Wilmington, Delaware, after the younger of the two German Shepherds was involved in a "biting incident" with a White House security agent, US media said Monday.
Three-year-old Major, whom Biden and his wife Jill adopted in November 2018 from an animal shelter, had been displaying aggressive behavior including jumping, barking and charging at White House staff and security, CNN reported, citing two anonymous sources.
The sources described a "biting incident" involving a member of the security services but did not specify if the person was injured. The episode was, however, seen as serious enough for both dogs, including 13-year-old Champ, to be returned to the Bidens' home in Wilmington last week.
Major is the first rescue dog to have lived in the White House, having moved in after Biden's inauguration in January.
Biden's predecessor Donald Trump did not have any pets at the White House.
It was not immediately clear when -- or if -- the dogs would be allowed to return.
First Lady Jill Biden said in an interview last month she had been focused on getting the dogs settled into their new home in Washington.
"They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm," she said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volunteers are key at Covid-19 vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeff Bezos plans to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dallas cop charged in alleged murder was under investigation in 2017: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hackers access 150,000 security cams' live feed, expose Tesla, jails, hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China launches Covid travel pass
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years after Fukushima, Japan remembers ‘man-made’ disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Indian-made vaccine via Gavi: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China hasn’t withdrawn from several LAC positions, says top US commander
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Quad summit on March 12; bolstering cooperation, Indo-Pacific on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unilever beauty, personal care products to not use word 'normal'
- The word "normal" is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin -- normal to oily skin for example -- is recommended for any product or brand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's racism accusations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Czech Republic's hospitals struggle with rising Covid cases
- Pardubice was the first entire region of the country’s 14 to declare last week intensive care units in its five regional hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in serious condition and it could not take any more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House appoints Indian-American Maju Varghese as WHMO director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico ignores efficacy concerns, signs deal for 36 mn Covid vaccines with China
- The total of 32 million doses, plus at least 4 million doses of the CanSino shot, would dwarf the estimated 5 million vaccine doses Mexico has acquired from other sources.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox