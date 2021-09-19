John Cena shares Arshad Warsi’s transformation pic, post sparks chatter

Arshad Warsi, just two days ago, took to Instagram to share his transformation picture that left netizens impressed. His picture is again creating a buzz after it was re-shared by wresting star John Cena. The post also prompted people to share various comments.

John Cena shared the picture about 17 hours ago. If you follow him on Instagram, you may be aware that the wrestler shares various pictures without giving any context or caption. In fact, his Instagram bio reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

The image shows a comparison between two pictures of the actor. The image on the left shows his lean body and the one on the right side showcases his toned biceps.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 5.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different reactions.

“Cena is Indian hence proved,” joked an Instagram user. “Cool,” shared another. “Why,” asked a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by John Cena?