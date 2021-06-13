John Cena shares Virat Kohli’s pic on Instagram, people wonder ‘Why’

A picture shared by wresting star John Cena has turned into a source of chatter for many. Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of Virat Kohli. Now, people are trying to guess why he shared the picture and that has prompted them to post all sorts of replies.

John Cena shared the picture about 18 hours ago. If you follow him on Instagram, you may be aware of the way he posts different pictures. In case you’re unaware, allow us to explain. The wrestler shares the pictures without giving any context. In fact, his Instagram bio reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

Without deviating from the norm, John Cena did the same while sharing Virat Kohli’s picture.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 5.1 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated numerous comments from people. A few wrote that John Cena shared Virat Kohli’s picture because he is a huge fan of the cricketer. Some speculated that the wrestler shared the image to show his support for India in the upcoming World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.

“Looks like John Cena is a fan of Virat Kohli as well,” shared an Instagram user. “John Cena supports India for WTC 2021,” expressed another. “Both of you are legends,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on John Cena’s Virat Kohli-related post?