John Travolta adopts dog from Betty White’s tribute at Oscars, shares post

A post by actor John Travolta is receiving lots of love on Instagram. In the post he detailed how he, along with his son, adopted the dog that made an appearance during the tribute for Betty White at Oscars 2022. The legendary actor White passed away on December 31, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the event, Jamie Lee Curtis was holding the dog named Mac N Cheese as she gave a speech about White’s dedication to animal rights and charities during the In Memoriam segment of the 94th Academy Awards.

“Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks,” Travolta wrote and shared an image with the new fur member of his family.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated more than 2.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Aww,” wrote an Instagram user. “Now this is a much better story coming out of the Oscar’s night! I wish this made the headlines! Way to go! Adorable!” expressed another. “I couldn’t love this more,” expressed a third.

Lee Curtis also shared a post about the work of some of the animal rescue centres. “Ok. The LAST ONE I PROMISE! Too pretty not to post. Too important not to shed one more shaft of light on. People who rescue animals are heroes. They keep them safe and warm and well fed and well-tended to until other people come along and offer their home and hearth and heart to these precious beings. @pawworks @perfect_pet_rescue @maedayrescue Betty White thanks you. I thank you. Stella McCartney thanks you. John Travolta thanks you. Mac and Cheese thanks you. Thanks,” she wrote. She also posted an image.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the posts and also John Travolta adopting the dog?