Home / Trending / Johny Lever grooves with kids Jamie and Jesse. Netizens love their video
trending

Johny Lever grooves with kids Jamie and Jesse. Netizens love their video

The expressions of the family throughout the dance routine make the video quite entertaining.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Jamie Lever, Johny Lever and Jesse Lever dancing together. (Instagram/@its_jamielever)

Jamie Lever has recently shared a post featuring her dad Johny Lever and brother Jesse Lever dancing in a special video. The clip has gone viral with people swooning over the dance performance. The clip may leave you giggling as well.

“Duniya bole don’t rush hum bole DON’T TOUCH!” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows the family dancing to the song Don’t Touch Me by A-star. The expressions of the Levers throughout the dance routine make the video quite entertaining.

Take a look at the clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man celebrates getting Covid vaccine by doing bhangra on frozen lake in Canada

Man makes unexpected trick-shot, netizens can’t have enough of his reaction

Cat tells hooman exactly how to comfort it, video has people gushing

Biologist finds something unexpected inside stomach of fish - a live turtle

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over two lakh likes and tons of comments. Netizens were delighted to see the amusing dance by the Lever family and showered the comments section with love. While some declared that it is the best video they’ve seen, others pointed out how on point everyone’s are in the video.

“Simply simply awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a treat to watch this video,” commented another. “The best family dance with a message,” pointed out a third.

“Johny Lever’s energy! Hats off,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dance video
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP