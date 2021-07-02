‘Journey through cosmic circle of life’: Nasa’s post on this galaxy wows people

Are you someone who loves space related content? Do you often find yourself searching the Internet for images and videos that capture a glimpse of the world outside our Blue Planet? If your answer to any or both the questions is “Yes,” then chances are this post shared by Nasa about a spiral galaxy called Southern Pinwheel will leave you intrigued.

The post was shared on the Instagram handle dedicated to Nasa’s Hubble Telescope and it takes netizens on a “Journey through the cosmic circle of life.”

“The spiral galaxy M83, also known as the Southern Pinwheel, resides 15 million light-years away in the constellation Hydra. Spread across 50,000 light-years, this stunning galactic mosaic features billions of stars at different stages of life. From star births to deaths, vibrant colors spread across this Hubble image showcase the various ages of stars in this galaxy,” reads the post’s caption. The post is complete with an image of the said galaxy. Nasa in their caption also explained what the various coloured clusters in the image show.

Take a look at the entire post:

Since being shared some 12 hours ago on Instagram, the post has already gathered more than 60,000 likes – and counting. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Gotta love the cosmic. Spectacular,” wrote an Instagram user. “Everything is so beautiful,” shared another. “Fantastic,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this share by Nasa?

