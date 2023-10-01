Jury acquits YouTube prankster Tanner Cook's shooter, cites self-defense, but netizens feels

In a courtroom setting, a video was presented to depict the confrontation between a YouTube content creator, known for his pranks, and a food delivery driver who resorted to violence against him within a Virginia shopping mall.

Self-Defense Prevails: YouTube Prankster's Shooter Acquitted (tannerc00k/Instagram)(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, a jury reached a verdict of not guilty for 31-year-old Alan Colie regarding the charge of aggravated malicious wounding of 21-year-old Tanner Cook.

Tanner is the individual behind the YouTube channel Classified Goons. The jury, however, was divided on two lesser charges related to firearms, ultimately convicting Alan on one count while acquitting him on the other.

The incident unfolded when Alan recorded a troubling video on his mobile phone when Tanner approached him in the food court of Dulles Towne Center and pursued him while playing the audio recording.

The video footage shows Alan avoiding Tanner, verbally instructing Alan to cease his actions on three separate occasions, and attempting to push Tanner's cellphone away from his face. After approximately 20 seconds, Alan drew a firearm and discharged it, injuring the YouTuber.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social media platforms witnessed a considerable number of individuals supporting Alan's actions, stating that Tanner had engaged in harassment against a complete stranger.

Prosecutors presented the argument that Colie had used a firearm in a situation that did not warrant such extreme measures, characterizing it as a cellphone fight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nevertheless, the jury leaned in favor of Alan's self-defense assertion, a claim typically reserved for individuals who can demonstrate a reasonable belief that they faced imminent and severe physical harm.

Alan was later acquitted of charges related to aggravated malicious wounding and malicious discharge. However, he still faces charges related to shooting into an occupied dwelling, which carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

In response to the verdict, Cook has expressed his intention to continue creating prank videos for his YouTube channel.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON