'Kahan hai chabhi?': Grandma's first encounter with hotel room access card wins hearts

Some moments do not need grand gestures to leave a lasting impression. A simple interaction between a grandmother and her granddaughter has won over social media users after showing the elderly woman using a hotel room access card for the first time.

A wholesome moment between a grandmother and granddaughter. (Instagram/@dadikikahaniyann)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The wholesome video captures the grandmother's curiosity and her granddaughter's patient guidance.

The video was shared by Instagram user @dadikikahaniyann.

The caption read, "No one is too old for a first experience."

In the clip, the granddaughter hands her grandmother a hotel room access card and says, "Kamra kholo."

The grandmother looks confused and asks, "Kisse kholun?"

(Also Read: ₹18 LPA role, earns ₹1.5 lakh monthly from dairy business">'Job felt at risk': 42-year-old quits ₹18 LPA role, earns ₹1.5 lakh monthly from dairy business)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Chabhi se," the granddaughter replies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Chabhi se," the granddaughter replies. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Kahan hai chabhi?" the grandmother asks.

"Yehi di toh," the granddaughter responds, pointing towards the access card.

Still unsure, the grandmother asks, "Yeh kaise hota hai?"

The granddaughter then patiently shows her how to tap the access card against the hotel room door. After watching the demonstration, the grandmother follows the instructions and learns how the electronic key works.

The text on the video reads, "This innocent moment melted my heart."

Check out the full video below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet says the video is 'too cute'

The heartwarming clip received plenty of affectionate comments from viewers, many of whom said it brought back memories of their own grandparents.

"I am loving her vibes," wrote one user.

Another simply commented, "Cutie."

"She's so cute," wrote a third.

One user shared, "I remembered my granny. These innocent people are the heartbeat of every family."

Another explained why the grandmother found the access card confusing. "Purane zamane mein aisi chabiyan nahi hoti thi. Jaise mere bete ko pata hi nahi tha ki tape recorder kya hota hai jab usne pehli baar dekha."

(Also Read: ₹80,000 and ₹1.1 lakh'">NRI says home-buying in Bengaluru in 2026 is a 'fever dream': 'EMI alone is between ₹80,000 and ₹1.1 lakh')

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One person also felt the granddaughter's wording had added to the confusion. "Aapne 'chabhi' bolkar confuse kar diya. Access card bolna tha."

Many also praised the granddaughter for patiently helping her grandmother. Others said the video showed that it's never too late to learn something new and that such simple family moments are often the most special.