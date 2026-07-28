Kanpur woman reaches husband's second wedding, disrupts ceremony

A woman in Kanpur reached the venue of her husband’s second wedding on Friday night and threw a wrench into the proceedings, claiming that her divorce had not yet been finalised. The woman, 27, stormed the venue where her 32-year-old husband was marrying another woman and claimed that they were still legally married.

Videos shared online show the woman protesting her husband's second marriage.

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Visuals from the scene have since gone viral on social media. They show the aggrieved woman accusing her husband and his family of betrayal.

For some context

According to a report in ABP Live, the woman told police that she married an interior designer in 2022. Shortly after the marriage, they had a dispute and the woman left her marital home. Their case is pending in court.

The woman claims that her husband arranged a second marriage without informing her. When a neighbour called her up to inform her, the shocked woman reached the venue along with her sister.

She said that she tried calling up her husband and her in-laws but no one received her calls. Enraged and distressed, she reached the venue and disrupted the celebrations. “I had a love marriage,” she was heard telling her husband’s bride in one video.

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{{^usCountry}} Footage shared online shows her confronting her husband’s family, including his mother and sister-in-law. The family members were seen asking her to leave. What happened next {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage shared online shows her confronting her husband’s family, including his mother and sister-in-law. The family members were seen asking her to leave. What happened next {{/usCountry}}

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On hearing about the incident, Kanpur Police personnel reached the venue where the woman had been protesting for about an hour.

Police from Chakeri intervened at the scene and took the groom into custody before escorting both families to the police station for questioning. Discussions between the two sides reportedly continued until late at night.

Station House Officer Ajay Prakash Mishra said the police are looking into the matter and have asked both parties to submit written statements. He added that further action will depend on the findings of the investigation and the complaints filed.

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The woman alleged that the groom was in regular contact with her, claiming they exchanged WhatsApp messages every day and met several times each month.

(Also read: Bihar man attempts second marriage before divorce, chaos erupts as first wife crashes wedding)