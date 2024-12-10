Bihar man attempts second marriage before divorce, chaos erupts as first wife crashes wedding

A bizarre case of attempted bigamy has emerged from Bhagalpur, Bihar, where a man tried to marry another woman while still married to his first wife. The shocking turn of events unfolded when the first wife, Sekha Devi, confronted the bride-to-be at her home, leading to a dramatic scene that ultimately forced the cancellation of the wedding, as reported by News18. Bihar man’s second wedding cancelled after first wife confronted bride-to-be. (Pixabay)

Disputes and a secret second marriage

Manoj Pandit, a resident of Bhagalpur, had initially married Sekha Devi in a love marriage. However, the couple faced ongoing disputes, and after unsuccessful attempts at reconciliation, they took the matter to court. The case remains unresolved as of now. Despite the legal proceedings, Manoj’s family seemed determined to move forward, with his father, Basuki Pandit, and other relatives arranging a second marriage for him.

What they failed to anticipate was the reaction of Sekha Devi, who discovered the plans for her husband's second wedding. With her mother in tow, Sekha confronted the bride-to-be’s family at their home. Manoj’s family had deliberately hidden the fact that he was already married from the second bride’s family, a deception that would soon unravel in dramatic fashion.

The confrontation and its aftermath

The second wedding was planned for December 10, with the bride’s family having made extensive preparations to welcome the groom’s procession. Pre-wedding rituals, including the Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies, were already in full swing when Sekha Devi arrived with her mother. The confrontation was intense, as Sekha exposed the truth about Manoj’s existing marriage.

The bride's family, upon learning of the deception, was understandably shocked. Faced with this revelation, they immediately decided to call off the wedding, cancelling the celebrations that had been months in the making.

A family scandal and wedding chaos

This strange and chaotic turn of events has left both families reeling. What began as a love marriage spiraled into a legal dispute, followed by an attempted second marriage shrouded in secrecy.