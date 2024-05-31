Woman in Agra ties her husband to bed, gives him electric shocks for taking away her phone
The woman who tied her husband to bed and gave him electric shocks reportedly also assaulted her son when he tried saving his father.
A woman in Agra is reportedly on the run after she allegedly tied her husband to the bed and gave him electric shocks for taking away her phone. Reportedly, when their 14-year-old son tried to intervene to save his father, he was also beaten up by the woman. The husband is currently under medical care.
Pradeep Singh married Baby Yadav in 2007, reported the Times of India (TOI). In his complaint, he claimed he had recently noticed his wife speaking with someone over the phone. He reached out to her family to discuss the issue. They advised him to take away her phone. When Singh did that, Yadav reportedly sedated him at night and tied him to a bed. She then thrashed him and also gave him electric shocks.
"My wife used to talk to someone every day on her mobile phone. I objected to it and informed her family. At their request, I took her mobile phone. This made her angry, and she threatened to kill me and my son. On the night of May 18, she sedated me and subjected me to brutal torture. She repeatedly struck me with a cricket bat, causing severe injuries on my head and body. She also gave me electric shocks. When my son attempted to intervene and save me, she assaulted him as well,” Singh said in his statement, reported the outlet.
According to TOI, SHO Kishni police station Anil Kumar said that a case has been lodged against the woman. "A case under IPC sections 307, 328 and 506 registered against the accused woman, who is on the run,” the SHO added.
