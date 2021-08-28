Karate instructor keeps on encouraging boy till he succeeds, video is heartwarming. Watch

A video of a karate instructor and a little boy has grabbed the attention of netizens and may fill your heart with joy. The clip shared on Reddit shows the boy trying hard to break an object held by the instructor. What makes the clip more wonderful is the reaction of the other kids.

The recording starts with the boy trying to break the object. After some failed attempts he starts crying only to be encouraged continuously by his instructor. A few moments into the clip the boy successfully breaks the object and the people in the room unanimously starts cheering.

“The power of positive influence,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has amassed over 7,700 upvotes and several comments. People loved the positive attitude of the trainer and praised the boy for not giving up. Some also pointed out how supportive the onlookers were.

“The reactions of everybody at his success is even better than the success,” wrote a Reddit user. “What tells me how great a teacher this man isn’t how much he pushes the one student, but how all his other students support him and praise him through and through,” commented another. “This makes my heart smile,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

