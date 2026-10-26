Karnataka artist sets Guinness World Record with 175.82-sq-metre spice painting

An artist from Karnataka has turned two everyday kitchen ingredients into a record-breaking work of art. Amar Kale, a self-taught artist from Dharwad, created a massive painting using turmeric and chilli powder, earning a place in the Guinness World Records.

Amar Kale creates largest spice painting

Karnataka artist creates the world's largest spice painting. (Guinness World Record)

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According to Guinness World Records, Kale created the record-breaking painting in Dharwad on January 27, 2026. Measuring 175.82 square metres, or 1,892.5 square feet, it is recognised as the largest spice painting.

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The artist used approximately 6 kg of turmeric powder and 5 kg of chilli powder to complete the artwork. Instead of conventional paints, he relied on the natural yellow and red colours of the spices to bring his creation to life.

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{{^usCountry}} The painting features the outline of Karnataka, with the iconic Hampi Stone Chariot at its centre. The monument, known for its distinctive architecture and association with the Vijayanagara Empire, serves as a tribute to the state’s rich historical legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The painting features the outline of Karnataka, with the iconic Hampi Stone Chariot at its centre. The monument, known for its distinctive architecture and association with the Vijayanagara Empire, serves as a tribute to the state’s rich historical legacy. {{/usCountry}}

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Kale completed the artwork in around 10 hours. He also donated the excess spice powder prepared for the project to ensure it did not go to waste.

Artist quit engineering job to pursue painting

Kale’s journey into the world of art began during childhood. Inspired by his father, who was also an artist, he developed an early interest in painting and gradually refined his skills through practice and experimentation.

Although he completed a diploma in mechanical engineering and initially worked in the field, his growing passion for art eventually prompted a career change. In 2018, he left his engineering job to become a full-time artist.

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Despite having no formal art training, Kale built his career by developing his techniques and exploring different mediums, including oil and acrylic paints. He primarily specialises in realistic artworks and portraits.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Kale said he wanted to showcase Karnataka’s culture, heritage, art and architecture through a unique creation. He also hoped to demonstrate how ordinary kitchen ingredients could be transformed into meaningful works of art.

Spice painting adds to Kale’s Guinness records

The achievement is not Kale’s first appearance in the Guinness World Records. In 2021, he created 98 painted handprints in one minute, setting a record that has since been surpassed.

In February 2026, he also created a 112.36-square-metre painting using his mouth to hold and manoeuvre the painting tool, earning another record.

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For Kale, these achievements represent more than a series of records. He has said that he wants each artwork to carry a meaningful idea rather than simply serve as a record attempt.