FDA bars sale of loose spice powders

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the sale of loose spice powders across Maharashtra and mandated that powdered spices must be packed and sealed at the premises where they are produced to prevent contamination and ensure traceability. (Shutterstock)

A compliance order to this effect was issued on Thursday, covering manufacturers, traders, wholesalers, retailers, e-commerce outlets, hotels, caterers and institutional kitchens that produce and sell commonly used powdered spices such as turmeric, chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, asafoetida, saffron, garam masala and curry leaves.

According to the order, only entities which have valid a license/registration will be allowed to deal with spices while food handlers will have to follow hygiene requirements after undergoing training. Sealed packets of powdered spices must bear details such as ingredients, manufacturer information, licence and batch numbers, and manufacturing or packing dates. Misleading claims about purity, naturalness, organic production or health benefits could attract penalties up to ₹10 lakh, the order said.

The FDA has prohibited the drying of spices on public roads, tarred surfaces, near drains, garbage bins or cattle sheds. Any adulteration or mixing of spice powders with prohibited colours and substances – such as Metanil Yellow, Rhodamine B, Sudan dyes, Lead Chromate, brick powder, chalk, sawdust and starch – to increase their weight or quantity has also been prohibited and could attract penalties ranging ₹3-10 lakh, the order stated.

Curbs have also been placed on the use of ethylene oxide for spice sterilisation. The FDA said it will test spices for pesticide residues, aflatoxin, heavy metals and other contaminants as prescribed under applicable standards, and violators could face penalties, seizures, product recalls, licence suspension or cancellation and court proceedings.