Karnataka society bans 1BHK residents from gym, pool but takes maintenance: ‘Isn't it discrimination?’

A Karnataka tenant’s move into a housing society has turned into a frustrating ordeal over shifting bylaws and access rights. Originally moving into a 1BHK apartment with the promise of full access to a gym and swimming pool, the resident now find themselves locked out by a new policy targeting smaller configurations. The society has reportedly moved to exclude 1BHK and 1RK residents from common amenities, suggesting they pay "guest fees" for every use instead.

The post has prompted mixed reactions on social media. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Big society does not allow 1 BHK residents to use the amenities but takes maintenance,” the tenant wrote on Reddit, adding, “I am living in a fairly big society.”

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Initially, the person paying a fairly high rent was assured they would be able to use the amenities. However, the individual was then informed by their owner that some people “have a problem with 1 BHK residents using the amenities.”

The person continued, “Never thought the society would actually bar us from using the amenities now. They are not even allowing a one-time payment to buy access to amenities. We have to pay like a guest per day if we want to use the amenities. The worst part is they are taking maintenance from us.”

What did social media say?

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{{^usCountry}} An individual wrote, “In some gated communities, certain amenities like a swimming pool and gym are made part of clubhouse membership and kept separate from regular maintenance payment. Neither owners nor tenants would be paying for them out of monthly maintenance. Instead, there will be a separate membership fee, and only owners can pay that fee and become members. Also, even if owners pay, they cannot use their membership to grant access to others. So, the owner cannot use their membership to grant tenants access..” The OP responded, “This is not the case here. They are not allowing it to be bought separately either. They had proposed it earlier but then simply didn’t discuss it further. The maintenance is also as per sqft of apartment instead of same maintenance for all apartments irrespective of size of the apartment. So every apartment pays maintenance as per their apartment size including 1 BHKs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual wrote, “In some gated communities, certain amenities like a swimming pool and gym are made part of clubhouse membership and kept separate from regular maintenance payment. Neither owners nor tenants would be paying for them out of monthly maintenance. Instead, there will be a separate membership fee, and only owners can pay that fee and become members. Also, even if owners pay, they cannot use their membership to grant access to others. So, the owner cannot use their membership to grant tenants access..” The OP responded, “This is not the case here. They are not allowing it to be bought separately either. They had proposed it earlier but then simply didn’t discuss it further. The maintenance is also as per sqft of apartment instead of same maintenance for all apartments irrespective of size of the apartment. So every apartment pays maintenance as per their apartment size including 1 BHKs.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another added, “This is how it is done. The smaller apartments are priced substantially lower at the time of purchase. Most owners assume they will not need any amenities and would rather pay lower prices.” The OP replied, “As far as I am aware, it wasn't priced lower. The owners bought it as a 2+1 unit and paid the same price but probably bought it with the intention of renting it out separately. None of the 1 BHKs are sold separately.”

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A third expressed, “It's illegal unless there's some stupid clause in your unit/ flats agreement with the builder or some authority , which is probably not the case . Get to the bottom, read everything. Go to the registrar's office/concerned authority for societies and raise your matter.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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