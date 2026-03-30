Bengaluru tenant says landlord went from 'birthday buddy to UN-level auditor' after vacating flat: 'Is this normal?'
The tenant recounted how a seemingly cordial relationship with his landlord took a turn when he vacated the flat after nearly 2 years.
A Bengaluru tenant has detailed a sour move-out experience with his landlord, sparking a discussion around rental disputes and deposit deductions in the city. In a post titled “My landlord went from birthday buddy to UN-level auditor in 20 months”, the tenant recounted how a seemingly cordial relationship with his landlord took a turn when he vacated the flat after nearly 2 years.
The tenant said he had rented a 1BHK apartment around 20 months ago and lived there with his wife and toddler. “No parties, no damage, no ‘chaos’ — just normal family life and regular cleaning,” he wrote, adding that the landlord lived in the same housing society and even shared a friendly rapport with his family. “We literally attended each other’s kids’ birthdays. Shared cake. Smiled. Trusted each other,” he said.
However, the user said that things changed during the move-out process. After handing over the keys and showing the flat to the owner, the tenant said that the landlord began introducing additional checks and vague deductions. “No major just minor 2-3 wear & tear. I even proactively got a painting + deep cleaning quote (~8–10K) from the society vendor to keep things smooth,” he wrote.
Despite this, the OP said that the landlord allegedly spoke of an “inspection team”, “detailed assessment”, and a 10–15 day waiting period before finalising deductions. “Excuse me… inspection team?? Bro, it’s a 1BHK, not a pre-launch audit for ISRO,” the tenant quipped.
He added that he had paid a security deposit of ₹1 lakh and was now being told to expect deductions exceeding ₹20,000 for unspecified “rent-related adjustments”, with final costs yet to be confirmed. “Feels less like a move-out…and more like I’ve entered a multi-stage billing pipeline,” he wrote, questioning whether such practices were normal and legal.
The tenant also pointed out that the keys had already been handed over and the flat had been inspected once, raising concerns about the need for further evaluation. “I’ll wait for the ‘inspection report’ like it’s a board exam result,” the user concluded.
(Also Read: Bengaluru vs Delhi Metro: Man praises ‘remarkable’ connectivity in Delhi, flags civic sense issues among commuters)
Social media reactions
The post quickly drew responses from other users, many of whom shared similar experiences.
One user wrote, “Bangalore owners are pure a-holes. Cutting water electricity when you live and deducting 90% of deposit when you leave. There is a new scam of electricity bill charges in new buildings. They are taking 1-2k in electricity bill saying its common connection.”
“I just hate banglore landlords no matter how good they behave when you are tenant, they always bite back once you ask them for deposit . Never trust them .dont include them in your life,” commented another.
“Ah, brings back memories. Our earlier landlord did the exact same thing. All nice and merry until we decided to leave, but as soon as the notice period kicked in: The painting cost he quoted tripled, Behavior changed to blame every single little scratch on us (We had a vid which showed it was there before we moved in) Fair to say, common to find landlords like this all over town,” shared a third user.
“Most bangalore house owners are small time operators who think they are doing "the big business" by renting out their house. They act like it's a big thing. However, the moment lawyers get involved, most of them shit their pants. Pay 10K to a lawyer, retain him and make them write the emails. Most house owners are risk avoidant and will not want to spend time in courts with encumbrances unless you caught a real nutty one. Unless you've caused real damage, they will have to prove you did it,” said another.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More