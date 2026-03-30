Bengaluru tenant says landlord went from 'birthday buddy to UN-level auditor' after vacating flat: 'Is this normal?'

A Bengaluru tenant has detailed a sour move-out experience with his landlord, sparking a discussion around rental disputes and deposit deductions in the city. In a post titled “My landlord went from birthday buddy to UN-level auditor in 20 months”, the tenant recounted how a seemingly cordial relationship with his landlord took a turn when he vacated the flat after nearly 2 years. The tenant said he had rented a 1BHK apartment around 20 months ago and lived there with his wife and toddler. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The tenant said he had rented a 1BHK apartment around 20 months ago and lived there with his wife and toddler. “No parties, no damage, no ‘chaos’ — just normal family life and regular cleaning,” he wrote, adding that the landlord lived in the same housing society and even shared a friendly rapport with his family. “We literally attended each other’s kids’ birthdays. Shared cake. Smiled. Trusted each other,” he said.

However, the user said that things changed during the move-out process. After handing over the keys and showing the flat to the owner, the tenant said that the landlord began introducing additional checks and vague deductions. “No major just minor 2-3 wear & tear. I even proactively got a painting + deep cleaning quote (~8–10K) from the society vendor to keep things smooth,” he wrote.

Despite this, the OP said that the landlord allegedly spoke of an “inspection team”, “detailed assessment”, and a 10–15 day waiting period before finalising deductions. “Excuse me… inspection team?? Bro, it’s a 1BHK, not a pre-launch audit for ISRO,” the tenant quipped.

He added that he had paid a security deposit of ₹1 lakh and was now being told to expect deductions exceeding ₹20,000 for unspecified “rent-related adjustments”, with final costs yet to be confirmed. “Feels less like a move-out…and more like I’ve entered a multi-stage billing pipeline,” he wrote, questioning whether such practices were normal and legal.

The tenant also pointed out that the keys had already been handed over and the flat had been inspected once, raising concerns about the need for further evaluation. “I’ll wait for the ‘inspection report’ like it’s a board exam result,” the user concluded.