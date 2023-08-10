Kartik Aaryan blushes as fan in Australia asks, 'Will you marry me?'

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and was asked a question by a fan that left him blushing. After the screening of his film Satyaprem Ki Katha, during the audience interaction, a fan proposed to the actor. His reaction to the fan has since gone viral.

Kartik Aaryan left speechless after a fan in Australia proposes to him. (Instagram/@kartikaaryan)

The video opens to show a woman speaking to the actor. She goes on to say, "I know I'll never get a chance to ask you this question ever again but... will you marry me?" The question brings a smile on Kartik's face and leaves him speechless for a few seconds. The fan eventually asks Kartik for a hug and the actor agrees immediately.

Kartik shared the adorable interaction on his Instagram page. "Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi, Mummy se pooch ke batata hu (Here, I was left speechless. I will ask my mother and tell you.)," he wrote as the caption for the video.

Watch Kartik Aaryan and the fan's interaction below:

The video was posted some five hours ago. It has since accumulated over a million views and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also gathered several likes.

Many fans shared their reactions to Kartik's video in the comments section of the post. "Just love the way you interact with your fans, so casually, so cutely" posted an Instagram user. "I was just about to ask the same question," wrote another. "The way he blushing... how cute," reacted a third. "That was a yes or no question, K," joked a fourth. Several others reacted with fire and heart emojis.