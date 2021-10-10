Kayaker spots deer swimming in Florida river. Watch

A person who went kayaking in one of the Florida rivers has captured this fascinating video. The video showcases deer swimming in the river. There’s a chance that this clip will catch your fancy and you will play it more than once.

The video opens to show eerily calm surroundings and pristine river water. A few seconds later, deer are seen entering into the stream of water from different directions. After swimming for a brief while, the deer sense the presence of the person near them. Afraid, they then start to retreat from the river in haste, splashing water across in the process. The way they take giant leaps away from the water makes for a fascinating watch.

Take a look at this wholesome video:

What do you think of the video?

