Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Keeper acts as orphaned baby elephant’s ‘surrogate mother’. Watch
trending

Keeper acts as orphaned baby elephant’s ‘surrogate mother’. Watch

“That is so beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:33 PM IST
The image shows the baby elephant with its keeper.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

The videos that showcase interactions between human and animals often leave people emotional. Case in point, this video showcasing a keeper acting as an orphaned baby elephant’s ‘surrogate mother’. There is a possibility that the amazing video will leave you saying ‘aww’ too.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife. “Acting as surrogate mothers is just one of the ways we help orphaned #elephants after losing their natal mother and family. So they can one day return back to the wild,” they wrote while sharing the video. In the concluding line, the organization also added a link inviting people to adopt the orphaned elephants.

Take a look at the super sweet clip:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 5,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated over 1,200 likes. People had a lot to say about the adorable video.

“The beautiful keepers in their green coats gladden my heart. I can’t even imagine how happy they make their elephant charges. Thank you for this,” wrote a Twitter user. “That is so beautiful,” shared another. “Just wonderful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neighbour loudly bangs on woman’s door, his actions save her from fire. Watch

Woman asks family to learn song in sign language for hearing impaired kid

IFS officer’s post on baby cobras sparks mixed reactions

Here’s why doctors are saying ‘Milk Crate’ challenge is too dangerous to try
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP