Kentucky rescue team safely retrieves husky from storm drain. Watch

Animal control officers in Kentucky safely rescued a husky that had gotten stuck in a storm drain. The Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control received multiple calls reporting a large dog trapped in the drain and responded to the neighbourhood promptly.

Husky stuck inside a storm drain. (Facebook/@LexKYACC)

“That’s very unusual for us, sometimes we get calls about ducklings in the spring. But this will be a first for me,” Jai Hamilton of Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control told 12News.

The husky was rescued from the drain after an officer opened the drain cover and entered. The rescue operation took 30 minutes.

Hamilton added, “It was a little hard because he’s such a big dog, and picking him up, we don’t know his behaviour taking him above the storm drain. But he was a very good boy, and I think he was just excited to get out.”

The department even shared a rescue video on Facebook with the caption, “This morning, we received several calls regarding a husky that was trapped inside a sewer drain. The husky Sebastian had always wanted to meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but instead, he found himself face to face with a couple of animal control officers! The spunky Sebastian is now safe and sound at our facility and is eagerly waiting to be reunited with his owners! We love happy endings!”

Watch the rescue video here:

The video was shared on Facebook on November 27. It has since accumulated over 49,000 views, more than 1,400 reactions, and numerous reshares. Many even flocked to the comments section of this rescue to leave their thoughts.

Check out how people are reacting to this video:

An individual wrote, “Sebastian is lucky to have been saved by ACC. Thanks for all the Good Deeds you do to help the animals in need.”

“Wow! So thankful he’s safe,” posted another.

A third commented, “What a sweetie!”

“Awesome story! Thank you,” shared a fourth.

A fifth added, “You all are amazing! So glad he’s rescued and safe. Thank you!”

“Thank you for rescuing him! He’s beautiful!” joined a sixth.

