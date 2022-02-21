Kerala bride dances to Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak in viral Instagram Reel. Watch

The Chaka Chak trend is definitely here to stay. This song that was picturised on actor Sara Ali Khan and was seen in the movie Atrangi Re, has been recently heard once again on a viral Instagram Reel. This viral video shows how a bride from Thrissur, Kerala, dances to this viral song on the day of her wedding.

The bride, Renjitha R Nair, can be seen in her wedding get up in the dance video. It was shot at her wedding as she performed to Chaka Chak along with some others by her side. She can be seen in elaborate jewellery, a beautiful pink saree and with flowers stacked in her hair. The bride aces the steps and expressions to every beat as she dances.

Throughout the video, the bride can be seen evidently happy as she is smiling from ear to ear. The video was shared on Instagram by photographer Jery Jacob. The groom can also be seen in the video in the background where he stands quite proud of his bride’s dancing skills.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram on February 11. Since then, it has gone all kinds of viral and garnered more than 4.1 million views. It has also received several comments from people who couldn’t stop admiring this bride‘s dance moves to Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak. Many have tagged their friends or commented with surprised face or clapping emojis.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?