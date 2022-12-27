Kerala bride enthusiastically plays chenda at her wedding, wows netizens. Watch

A woman from Kerala has mesmerised social media users by performing with Shinkari Melam artists on the chenda. For the unversed, a chenda is a traditional drum-like instrument from Kerala that is played generally on marriages, rituals, and other functions.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, features a bride playing the chenda while standing in the centre of a group. The ecstatic bride can be seen playing with enthusiasm. She moves in time with the music, and as the pace picks up, a man wearing a red kurta joins the group and begins to play the cymbal.

According to the post's caption, the bride's father is a chenda master, and the daughter is playing the instrument with her dad.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared a day ago by Twitter user @LHBCoach. Since the video was shared, it has been watched more than two lakh times and also has 14,000 likes and several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "This is the finest Gurukul tradition on display. The father is a Chendai master, and the daughter too gained mastery." A second person said, "Not just awesome! The guy knows he has to play only the second fiddle (jalra) & she knows how to drum up!!! Wah re wah! In between, the father will come in from time to time to drum up further!!! The groom sure knows what he has signed up for! Clarity of thought. " "Beautiful, so nice to see the bride participate with full enthusiasm," said a third person.

