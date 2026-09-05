Kerala KSRTC driver retires after 18 years, bids farewell to bus in viral video

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver’s final trip after 18 years of service has struck a chord online. A video of his last journey and farewell to the bus he drove for years has gone viral. His colleague recalled how he would personally care for the bus and treat it as more than just a vehicle.

KSRTC driver’s final trip after 18 years of service. (Instagram/@ananthu.mohandas.7)

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The video was shared by Instagram user Ananthu Mohan Das, who appears to be a fellow KSRTC employee at the Kumily depot. Das paid tribute to driver Paul Kurian in the post, recalling his dedication to the bus and his years of service before retirement.

Malayala Manorama reported that Paul Kurian was completing 18 years with KSRTC when he retired. He had served at the Kumily and Kattappana depots during his career and spent the last eight years driving the same RPE 741 bus. The bus operated on the Cumbum–Kumily–Karuvakulam–Kottayam route.

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{{^usCountry}} The caption reads, "This is driver Paul Kurian from the Kumily depot. There is so much I could say about Paulettan. I have known him since the day I was transferred from KSRTC Kottayam to Kumily in 2019. There have been so many moments when I have felt immense affection and respect for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption reads, "This is driver Paul Kurian from the Kumily depot. There is so much I could say about Paulettan. I have known him since the day I was transferred from KSRTC Kottayam to Kumily in 2019. There have been so many moments when I have felt immense affection and respect for him. {{/usCountry}}

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When a driver truly loves a vehicle, that piece of iron loves him back. I have always watched him drive RPE 741, the 10:50 AM Kambam service. He would arrive early in the morning, wash the bus himself, make it look spotless and set off with the lights on. He would never leave without calling out to us, even if we hadn't noticed him. If you want to learn what it means to be a good driver, you should learn by watching Paulettan.

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Throughout his long journey, he never met with an accident. He made the road his very breath and dedicated himself wholeheartedly to his work. Today, our beloved Paulettan has completed his service, finished his last duty, and is now stepping into retirement. I pray to the Almighty that his retired life is filled with happiness, prosperity and every blessing. Congratulations and best wishes, Pauletta!"

Take a look:

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Internet reacts

The emotional farewell also prompted reactions from viewers who came across the video. One person, who said they had seen him drive the bus on Sunday, wrote that it was his “last trip from Kumily”.

“Honestly, it was really emotional/sad to see. Wishing him all the very best,” another viewer said, while a third simply noted, “He has retired.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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