Kerala man dances to drum beats in Gangamma Thalli look to celebrate Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

A video featuring a man dressed as Gangamma Thalli with an Allu Arjun-inspired Pushpa 2: The Rule look painted on his belly has captured the attention of social media. The clip, shared by Mukesh Mohan, a Kerala-based blogger, has already amassed over five million views and continues to captivate viewers online. Man in Gangamma Thalli avatar with Pushpa 2 look danced in Kerala, going viral online. (Instagram/mukeshmohan2255)

A vibrant display outside a theatre

The viral video was filmed outside a movie theatre in Thrissur, where the man, dressed in a blue-painted body with his face painted red to embody the Gangamma Thalli look, danced energetically to drum beats. His belly was adorned with a recreation of Allu Arjun’s iconic avatar from Pushpa 2: The Rule, adding to the spectacle. A crowd quickly gathered as the man mimicked the actor’s signature hook step from the blockbuster film. Onlookers were left mesmerised, stopping to take selfies and admire the impromptu performance.

The local artist behind the viral moment

In the comments section, Mukesh revealed that the man in the video is a local artist named Dasan. He shared that Dasan has been donning tiger costumes since he was just 12 years old, and has participated in various promotional activities, both film-related and otherwise.

Pushpa 2's influence and the Gangamma Jathara scene

The buzz surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule has been undeniable since its release on December 5, with fans celebrating the film's intense and engaging moments. One of the standout sequences from the film is the mesmerising “Gangamma Jathara” scene, where Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj dons a saree as part of a ritual, delivering an androgynous performance that is as fierce as it is graceful.

The scene is inspired by the real-life Gangamma Jathara festival in Andhra Pradesh, a vibrant celebration where men dress as women to honour Gangamma Thalli. This tradition, which is believed to bring protection and prosperity, has been captured in the film, honouring the rich customs of the region.