Central London streets turn desi disco as flash mob dances to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 hits

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 03, 2024 03:30 PM IST

A flash mob in Central London shows amazing moves while dancing to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. The dance video is viral.

The much-anticipated sequel Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, is all set to hit theatres on December 5. Even before its release, the film has already stirred up excitement and sparked a buzz among fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. As expected, the songs released ahead of the film have garnered massive popularity, further fueling the anticipation. People are expressing their enthusiasm in various ways, and one of the most notable displays of excitement comes from a dance school in London. Taking to the streets of Central London, the group set the stage on fire by performing to a medley of hits from the upcoming film, spreading Pushpa fever way beyond India.

The image captures people dancing to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 hits in Central London. (X/@sumeetstep2step)
The image captures people dancing to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 hits in Central London. (X/@sumeetstep2step)

The video opens to show a group dressed in fusion attire. They then perform on the various hits from the upcoming film.

Take a look at the interesting dance video here:

What did social media say?

While an individual showed their reactions using a fire emoticon, another X user commented, "International hit."

A third expressed, "Wow." A fourth shared, "This is amazing."

The dance school also featured in the video reacted to the post. They wrote, "Thank you for sharing. With an electrifying Pushpa vibe at Central London! A huge thank you to our Artistic Director, Sumeet Sachdev, for creating this unforgettable experience. We can’t wait for the movie to hit cinemas!"

About Pushpa 2

Reportedly, the film has become the fastest-selling movie on BookMyShow, selling over 1 million tickets. It surpassed films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, K.G.F.: Chapter 2, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Directed by Sukumar, the upcoming film is a sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. Allu Arjun plays the titular antihero. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasi.

What are your thoughts on this dance video? Did it make you want to shake your legs too?

Follow Us On