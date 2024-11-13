Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vietnamese man’s ‘nagin dance’ on Mumbai stage gave ‘full baraati’ vibes. Watch

BySanya Jain
Nov 13, 2024 01:13 PM IST

Vietnamese popping sensation MT Pop set the stage on fire with his ‘nagin’ dance at the Red Bull Dance Your Style finale on Saturday

Vietnamese popping sensation MT Pop set the stage on fire with his ‘nagin’ dance at the Red Bull Dance Your Style finale on Saturday, beating French dancer Rubix to take home the trophy. A video of his performance is now spreading like wildfire across social media, with millions praising the Vietnamese man for what they called “the most fun performance ever.”

Vietnamese dancer shakes a leg to a Punjabi song(Instagram/@stanceelements)
Vietnamese dancer shakes a leg to a Punjabi song(Instagram/@stanceelements)

Red Bull Dance Your Style in Mumbai

More than 5,000 spectators gathered in Mumbai on Saturday to watch 16 dancers compete for the big prize at the Red Bull Dance Your Style finale. There were no judges at this event - dancers needed to win the crowd’s approval to proceed through the ranks.

Popping sensation MT Pop became the first Vietnamese dancer to claim the Red Bull Dance Your Style title with his high-octane performance to Punjabi track ‘Mundian to Bach Ke’.

MT Pop drew wild cheers from the crowd with his freestyle dance inspired by India’s ‘nagin’ dance that’s a mainstay at wedding processions. In fact, many viewers compared his steps to baraatis dancing with abandon, saying his performance gave “full baraat vibes.”

The crowd evidently approved, cheering and applauding the Vietnamese dancer as he set the stage on fire. Towards the end of his performance, many got up to join him onstage.

Watch the video below:

The comments section of the Instagram video served as proof of how much viewers enjoyed the performance.

“My mind is blown! I get goosebumps every time I watch this,” wrote one person. “You literally can’t beat someone who has this much fun,” another opined.

“He totally respected a cultural dance type and showed how he could elaborate on it,” read a comment.

“The cobra move was wild,” one Instagram user said, while another added, “This proves a lit crowd can make something more entertaining than it really is.”

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //