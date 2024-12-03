Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni lead traditional Pahadi dance in Rishikesh. Viral video has the internet swooning

Former India captain MS Dhoni delighted his fans with a rare and heartwarming video of himself performing a traditional Pahadi dance with his wife Sakshi in Rishikesh. The delightful clip, shared widely on social media, captured the cricketing legend in a light-hearted and energetic moment, dancing joyfully alongside his family. Set against the serene backdrop of what appeared to be their hotel premises, the video radiated warmth and happiness, offering a glimpse of Dhoni’s personal side that many fans rarely see. MS Dhoni delighted fans with a Pahadi dance with Sakshi in Rishikesh, going viral online. (X/@mufaddal_vohra)

"Captain cool" shows his fun side

Known for his calm and composed demeanour on the cricket field, Dhoni, often referred to as "Captain Cool", surprised his followers with his spontaneous and energetic participation in the cultural dance. The video presented a side of the iconic cricketer that fans don’t usually associate with the man famed for his leadership during India’s 2011 ICC ODI World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup victories. The legendary cricketer’s willingness to embrace and enjoy local culture while spending time with his family further endeared him to his admirers.

Watch the clip here:

The video goes viral

Shared by sports commentator Mufaddal Vohra on X, the video quickly gained widespread attention, amassing more than 81,000 views. Fans flooded the comment section with their heartwarming reactions to the joyful moment. One user wrote, “This is what makes Dhoni special – his humility and down-to-earth nature.” Another commented, “It’s so refreshing to see him enjoying these moments with his loved ones. Dhoni is truly an inspiration.” Several others chimed in with admiration, saying things like, “This video made my day. Such a wholesome moment!” and “Captain Cool is cool in every aspect of life.”

Other fans highlighted the significance of seeing Dhoni away from the cricket field, with one person writing, "Captain Cool off the field is just as inspiring as on it." Some fans shared their excitement over the authenticity of the moment, with one commenting, "No PR stunt, just pure happiness and cultural love. This is why we adore him."