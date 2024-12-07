Man shares ‘brutal’ review of Pushpa 2 that became India's biggest opener shattering box office records

The Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule recorded a monumental opening worldwide and shattered box office records by being India’s biggest opener in history. Though most are in awe of the film, not all are of the same opinion. An individual shared a review after watching the movie, and social media users have labelled it as “brutal.” The man advised people not to watch the movie and calls it a waste of time. The man's review of Pushpa 2: The Rule has gone viral. (File Photo, X/@Theintrepid_)

“This is brutal,” wrote an X user while sharing the video. In the video, the man starts his review by praising the film but then reveals he would have used those adjectives if he were someone who “lacked basic education.” The man’s remarks about the film and a section of people created a controversy.

Here’s what he said about the film:

Social media is divided:

While some agreed with the man’s review of the film, others opposed, saying they liked it.

“Sad. I liked the first part,” wrote an X user. “The same guy probably thinks Avengers are real,” added another sarcastically. A third commented, “I haven't watched Puspa, Pusha 2, not even interested, but I'm feeling really satisfied hearing this review.”

A fourth joined, “No one gives a s**t about this guy and what he says. He has all the right to criticise any movie but he can not be calling people who like the movie as chapri or anpadh. That is egotistical and classist behaviour of the highest order. Is this guy a successful film maker? Does have any credentials? No. A little fame can expose your character and how delusional one is. Fact is Pushpa 2 will be making a s**t load of money and this guy will wash dishes in Canada and earn peanuts from YT. All else is simply ego satisfaction.”

The film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil plays Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

Have you watched Pushpa 2: The Rule? What is your honest review of the film?