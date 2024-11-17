Kerala man slapped with 2.5 lakh fine, licence revoked after blocking ambulance’s path: Report

In a stern move by the Kerala Police, a driver from Thrissur has had his licence revoked and received a hefty fine of Rs. 2.5 lakh for obstructing an ambulance, as per a report by TimesNow. The incident, which took place on 7 November in Chalakudy, involved the driver allegedly denying the right of way to an emergency vehicle en route to Thrissur Medical College, though some reports suggest the ambulance was travelling from Ponnani. Kerala man fined, licence revoked for blocking ambulance. (X/coolfunnytshirt)

Caught on camera: Dashcam evidence

Dashcam footage shared by paramedics reveals the ambulance closely tailing a silver Maruti Suzuki Ciaz for over two minutes on a narrow, two-lane road. Despite the ambulance driver’s repeated honking and the blaring siren, the Ciaz driver appears to prevent the emergency vehicle from passing. Kerala Police acted swiftly after this evidence came to light, taking decisive action against the motorist, a move that has been widely praised.

Watch the clip here:

The video of the incident was shared on the social media platform X by user @coolfunnytshirt, where it quickly went viral, amassing over 3.5 lakh views. The footage has sparked intense debate online, with social media users applauding the police’s swift response and criticising the motorist’s behaviour.

Social media reactions: Outrage and applause

The incident drew sharp reactions from users on social media, with many condemning the driver’s actions and lauding the Kerala Police's response. One user commented on the video, stating, “This is exactly the kind of irresponsible driving that puts lives in danger. Kudos to the police for setting an example.” Another user expressed similar frustration, noting, “Can’t believe someone would ignore an ambulance like that. They deserved this penalty.”

A third user remarked, “The fine is high, but perhaps it’s the only way to teach some drivers that emergency vehicles always take precedence.” Several others supported the hefty fine, with one user writing, “It’s time people realise blocking an ambulance is no trivial matter.” Another commenter added, “Thank you, Kerala Police! We need more strict measures like this across the country.” Yet another user called for further awareness, saying, “Drivers should be educated about emergency etiquette from the beginning.”