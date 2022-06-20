Kerala man uses dating app to find a flat for rent in Mumbai. Netizens amused

Dating apps are very popular these days. While they are meant to help people find dates, partners or soulmates, there are some people who find other quirky ways to use them. Case in point, this man from Kerala who created a profile on the dating app Bumble to help him find a flat for rent in Mumbai. Screenshots of this account were posted on Twitter and have since left netizens amused.

Screenshots of the profile shared by a Twitter user detail that the man is from Kerala and wrote in his dating profile, “not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai”. The man wrote further that users can swipe right, “If you’re in Mumbai and okay to help me find a place to rent in western line since I don’t know Hindi.” To a question on the app which reads, “The quickest way to my heart is…” the man wrote, “to send me leads of non-brokerage properties in Andheri”. He also mentioned that he won’t judge you if you ask for brokerages.

Twitter user Ana de Aamras shared the funny profile on June 15 and it has received more than 2,800 likes and 146 retweets so far.

“No YOU’RE looking for a soulmate on bumble, he’s looking to rent a place in Bombay,” she wrote in the tweet.

See the post below:

The tweet has received lots of funny responses.

“Twitter can be hilarious if one follows the right crowd,” commented an individual. “It’s tough to find places to rent in Andheri,” wrote another along with a crying face emoji. “The guy has his priorities straight,” said a third. Another individual commented, “Having lived in Bombay for 1.5 years now, I 100% respect this.”

What are your thoughts on this guy’s way of using a dating app?