Kerala Tourism joins Bernie Sanders-related meme trend with this post

Bernie Sanders-related meme trend has taken the Internet by storm. The attire that the senator donned during Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration ceremony sparked this wonderful meme trend. And now, people are sharing all sorts of memes under the trend. Kerala Tourism too joined in with their own version.

“Wear your warm woollen mittens and enjoy the cool crisp Munnar weather!” they wrote while sharing the meme. The post is complete with the hashtags #changeofair #keralatourism and #BernieSanders.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 4,300 likes. It has also prompted people to fill the tweet’s comments section with similar memes.

“Omg... Absolute gold,” shared a Twitter user. “Kerala Tourism is catching up with the latest trend,” expressed another. “This is brilliant,” said a third.

What do you think of Kerala Tourism’s post?