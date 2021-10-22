Kerala Tourism posts incredible pics of god’s own country along with quiz

A post shared by Kerala Tourism with a quiz twist has left people both amazed and amused. In their post they shared incredible pictures from different parts of the god’s own country.

“Even as the world is busy renaming #Facebook, here’s a name game with a twist. Let us know in the comments the old name of these districts in God’s Own Country. #Destinations #KeralaTourism,” they wrote while giving a reference to the news that Facebook Inc. is planning to rebrand the company with a new name. Their post is complete with three beautiful images from the districts of Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kozhikode.

Take a look at the post shared by the tourism department:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 500 likes. It has also accumulated varied comments. While some expressed their reactions to appreciate the beauty of the places, a few attempted to answer the question asked by the department.

“Alappuzha – Aalayappuzha. Thrissur – Thirushivaperoor. Kozhikode – Koyilkotta,” wrote a Twitter user. “So beautiful,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the post?

