Kevin Pietersen’s comment on Yuvraj Singh’s Insta post leaves people chuckling

Yuvraj Singh shared a video and a few images of himself sitting on a car's bonnet.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Along with the image, Yuvraj Singh also shared a video.(Instagram/@yuvisofficial)

Yuvraj Singh recently took to Instagram to share a few images and a video. The post prompted people to share various comments and also attracted a comment from former cricketer Kevin Pietersen. His funny comment on Singh’s post has now left people chuckling. There is a chance that the reply will make you giggle too.

“Loving the sunset with,” Yuvraj Singh wrote as the post’s caption. The video and the images show him sitting on the bonnet of a Rolls-Royce car.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, the Instagram post has gone viral and gathered more than 1.9 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments, including one from Kevin Pietersen.

RELATED STORIES

“Who sits on the bonnet of a RR?!” Pietersen wrote while reacting. He also shared a laughing out loud emoticon.

Bowler Siddharth Kaul also reacted to the post. “Yuvi Paji,” he wrote along with a fire emoticon. A few others too shared the same emoji while reacting.

“Nice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Now you should get featured in a music video,” suggested another. “Royal,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Yuvraj Singh’s post and Kevin Pietersen’s comment?

