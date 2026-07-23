'Kha lijiye sir': CJP protesters offer pizza to RAF personnel at Jantar Mantar, win praise

A video showing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters offering pizza to Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from users for what many called a “wholesome” gesture.

The clip was reportedly filmed hours after Monday’s clashes between protesters and police. (Instagram/@peter_paarkar2.0)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip, reportedly filmed hours after Monday’s clashes between protesters and police, shows a protester carrying a pizza box and offering slices to RAF officers present at the protest site. “Kha lijiye sir (Please have it, sir),” the cameraperson is heard saying as the protester walks up to each officer.

The video was shared with the message, “We respect uniforms. But won’t leave anyone who is attacking in civil dress… Civil dress walo se maar nahi khayenge (We will not get hit by people in civil dress).”

Text overlaid on the clip read, “Aap dande baatiyein, hum pyaar he baatenge (You distribute batons, we’ll distribute love).”

Watch the video below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: ‘Speaking up is risky for business owners’: Sharan Hegde amid CJP protest) How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: ‘Speaking up is risky for business owners’: Sharan Hegde amid CJP protest) How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The gesture struck a chord with many social media users, who applauded the protesters while also expressing sympathy for the security personnel deployed at the site.

“When they go low, we go high,” one user commented.

“Very kind gesture indeed,” wrote another.

“Messed with the wrong generation. Killing it with love, kindness,” said a third user.

Several users also pointed out that the officers were simply carrying out orders.

“Look at their faces, so helpless. Please don’t hate the people in uniform. These police officers don’t have the freedom to simply refuse orders without risking suspension and livelihood of the families who depend on them. Hold those in power accountable instead. Question the people who make the decisions, issue the orders, and create the policies that officers are expected to enforce,” one user wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another commented, “Police wale bhi majboor hai.”

(Also Read: Alakh Pandey joins Jantar Mantar protest, appeals to government for dialogue: ‘Yeh sirf NEET ki baat nahi’)

CJP protest

The CJP has been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for several days, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration intensified on Monday, with police using lathis and tear gas to disperse protesters after clashes broke out. The protest continued on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.