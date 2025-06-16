Khan Sir addresses 'ghoonghat controversy’, reveals real reason behind wife’s red veil

Popular YouTube educator Khan Sir recently got married in an intimate ceremony in Patna. While the couple’s wedding function delighted many, it also sparked a controversy, as some criticised the content creator over his wife’s veiled look. In a recent podcast with ANI, he addressed the controversy, claiming that it was his wife, AS Khan, who decided to keep her face covered with a red veil at the reception ceremony. Khan Sir addressing 'ghoonghat controversy’ after getting slammed for his wife's veiled look. (X/@podcast_ani)

What did Khan Sir say?

The host discusses the ‘VIPs’ present at his wedding before mentioning the controversy over the veil. In response, the educator claims that it was his wife’s decision to keep her face covered. Khan sir chose a burgundy suit for the event.

Explaining more, Khan Sir says that his wife wanted to look different from all the nicely dressed people in the reception and chose to keep her face covered to feel like a bride and the centre of attention, something - according to the YouTuber - she has dreamt of since she was a child.

Among those who attended Khan’s Sir wedding was fellow educator and CEO of Physics Wallah Alakh Pandey. He was seen hugging Khan Sir, whose real name is reportedly Faisal Khan, at the reception.

Take a look at the video:

What did the bride wear?

For the reception, AS Khan chose a red bridal lehenga with heavy gold zardozi embroidery and sequin embellishments. She paired it with a heavily embroidered blouse and a floor-sweeping lehenga skirt. She completed her look with a red dupatta that covered her face.

While Khan Sir is famous as an educator and creator of educational content, his wife, AS Khan, is a government official from Siwan, Bihar.