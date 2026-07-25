Kid asks great-grandmother why her skin is wrinkled, her reply wins hearts online

A young boy’s innocent question to his great-grandmother has touched hearts online. In a viral video, the child can be seen asking his pardadi why her skin looks different, leading to a heartfelt conversation about ageing.

A heartwarming moment between a great-grandson and his dadi. (Instagram/@____vivanshadvitworld)

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The video was shared on Instagram by ____vivanshadvitworld. In the clip, the grandson can be seen sitting with his grandmother. Looking at her face, he asks, “Dadi, aapki skin aisi kyun hai?”

His grandmother calmly replies, “Hum boodhe ho gaye hain, isliye.”

The child then asks, “Acha, toh boodha hone se kya hota hai?”

Explaining it in a way a child could understand, the grandmother says, “Boodhe hone pe kami ho jaati hai, shareer ki kami ho jaati hai. Aapka shareer hai jaisa, yeh mera shareer hai. Ab mere shareer mein kami ho gayi hai.”

She further explains, “Khaana kam khaate hain, paani kam peete hain, kaam nahi kar paate hain, toh kamiyan ho jaati hain, har boodhe aadmi ki.”

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{{^usCountry}} The boy continues observing her and points towards her hands and legs, saying, “Aur haath bhi ho gaye hain yahan pe, pair ke bhi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boy continues observing her and points towards her hands and legs, saying, “Aur haath bhi ho gaye hain yahan pe, pair ke bhi.” {{/usCountry}}

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Grandson’s innocent question wins hearts

The sweet exchange between the child and his great-grandmother has caught the attention of social media users. Many viewers appreciated the boy’s curiosity and the way his dadi answered his question with patience and affection.

The conversation also highlighted the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren, where simple questions often turn into memorable moments.

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Check out the full video below:

Internet remembers their grandparents

The video reminded many users of their own grandparents and similar experiences from their childhood. Several people shared emotional reactions in the comments section.

One user wrote, “So cutely they both are having popcorn. Lovely bond. The way he understood dadi’s words.”

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Another commented, “Dadi is so beautiful, mujhe bhi meri dadi ki yaad aa gayi.”

A user shared, “I remember I asked the same question to my grandma. She gave me the same answer.”

Another comment read, “Oh god! I used to pinch my Nani’s skin the very same way and asked her the same questions.”

Many viewers also expressed how much they miss their grandparents. One user wrote, “Main sach mein apni dadi ko miss karti hun. Kash mere bachpan mein bhi phone hota, main bhi roz dadi ke videos banati.”

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Others praised the bond between the two, with comments like, “Kitne pyaare hain dono,” and “He is living the real life.”

A user also reminded the child to take care of his great-grandmother, writing, “Apki dadi ka dhyan rakho babu, bohot pyaari hai apki dadi.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)