Kid asks stepdad to adopt him, emotional video captures their reactions

A video of a heart-warming moment between a stepdad and a kid has left people emotional. The wonderful video shows what happened when the boy asked his stepdad to legally adopt him. There is a possibility that their reactions will leave you wiping off happy tears too.

Instagram user Emma Miller, the kid’s mom, posted the video on her personal page. “The best day ever. Braylon asked Jamar Miller to legally adopt him. My heart strings yall,” she wrote while sharing the video. She also added a few hashtags, including #Adoption.

The video opens to show the kid walking out of a house into a porch while holding a piece of paper. His mom, stepdad, and stepsisters are seen standing at a distance. Upon reaching his family, the kid quietly hands over the paper to his stepdad. What happens next is absolutely wonderful to watch.

A text inset on the video also gives a context to the scene showcased in the clip. “Asking his stepdad to legally adopt him,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared last month. Since being posted, it has been re-shared by many on Instagram. The post has also accumulated various love-filled comments.

“Just precious,” posted an Instagram user. “I’ve seen this pop up multiple times today! Love this for you, especially Braylon!” shared another. “So sweet,” expressed a third. “I’ve watched this over and over and even cried!!! This is the sweetest thing EVER!! So happy for you all!” commented a fourth. “Can’t stop crying,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

