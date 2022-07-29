Kid falls down from bicycle, instantly gets up and starts dancing. Video wins hearts

People often don’t have control over the situations they face in life. However, how they react to such situations is entirely in people’s hands. Such an instance is showed in this video involving a kid and it is now winning hearts.

Though it is unknown when the video was first shared, the clip is now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms. Just like this post by a Twitter user that is shared with the caption, “This should be your reaction when life challenges you!”

The video opens to show a kid riding a cycle. Within moments, the little one falls down but instead of stopping or crying, they do something amazing. The clip shows the kid standing up and dancing.

Take a look at the video:

This should be your reaction when life challenges you! 👍😂😂pic.twitter.com/LusfAgVe96 — Figen (@TheFigen) July 26, 2022

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 10 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“As adults we too often let stumbles and setbacks stop us. Watch babies learning to walk. After the shock of the first fall, they often laugh, entertained by falling. It never occurs to them to be discouraged. Watching children allows us to remember what we have forgotten,” wrote a Twitter user. “This kid's got a great attitude,” expressed another. “This kid will go places,” commented a third.