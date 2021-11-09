Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Kid feeds mom as she gets her mehendi done. Watch adorable video
trending

Kid feeds mom as she gets her mehendi done. Watch adorable video

The video of the kid feeding his mother prompted many to saw aww.
The image shows the kid feeding his mom.(Instagram/@gracesalons)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 10:51 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A sweet moment between a son and his mom was captured on camera. The video of the interaction was also shared on Instagram. Since being posted, it is winning people's hearts. There is a possibility that the clip will fill you up with a warm feeling too.

The video is shared on the official Insta page of Grace Salons with a descriptive caption. “How cute is this little boy feeding his mom while she gets her henna done,” it reads.

The video opens to show a woman sitting on a couch while getting her mehendi done. Her kid, standing besides her, is seen feeding her. What makes the video even more amazing to hear is the background score. It is the song Akhar from the Punjabi drama Lahoriye.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

RELATED STORIES

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, it has gathered different comments.

“Cutie pie,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awwww cute,” posted another. “Lovely kid,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Lion' doggo walks with a lovely but fake mane. Viral video takes over Instagram

Man uses dart to pop multiple huge balloons at one go. Watch

Hundreds of eco-warriors urge to save Hyderabad’s age-old banyan trees

Dancers recreate Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from K3G
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP