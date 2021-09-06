Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kid kisses dog nursing her babies, sweet video will make you smile

The video of the adorable moment between the dog and the kid may leave you happy.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The image taken from the video shows the dog and the kid.(Jukin Media)

“It is that day of the week again!” Is this what you are thinking today? Then chances are you're suffering from Monday Blues. There is a possibility that to combat the feeling you are also looking for a video that may lift your mood almost instantly. Here is a video that may do the trick. It shows a sweet interaction between a kid and a dog nursing her babies. Chances are, you will end up watching this video over and over again.

The video opens to show a dog named Maggie feeding her babies while sitting inside an enclosure. A kid is seen standing beside one of the walls of the structure. Within moments, the toddler pets the dog's head. Then she moves away but also eventually returns to pet the dog some more and also shower it with kisses.

Take a look at the super sweet video that may leave you feeling very happy:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling too?

