Kid meets popular Pixar robot Wall E for the first time. Watch his reaction

Like how every kid wishes to see the fictional on-screen world turn into reality, things are similar in a recent video going viral on Instagram. The video shows a popular Pixar robot from the film Wall E talking to a little child who is excited to meet him too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows the robot Wall E and the little child surrounded by people trying to capture the moment of conversation between the two. The robot in the video looks straight out of the animated film as it moves its big eyes and talks to the little kid just like it did in the film. The kid, on the other hand, chuckles as he is delighted to see a cute little robot telling its name 'Wall E' to him.

The video captioned, "So cool and cute", was posted by an Instagram user named Tefy on July 24. It was taken at a comic convention, Comic-Con 2022, in San Diego.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post garnered more than 1.3 lakh likes and several comments by users who were surprised to watch their favourite animation character come to life.

After watching the video, a user was moved by the kid's gesture of trying to hold hands with Wall E. "He said hold my hand like you do Eva's," she commented. One of the users wrote in a heartfelt comment, "Imagine how magical that must be for a child his age, if only we could all experience that every day."

A third user commented, "I was literally the staff member standing right next to the whole thing! One of the most wholesome moments I've ever seen."

The video showing the popular Pixar robot, Wall E, is assembled by a robot artist, Matt Hobbs. The artist on his Instagram account has shared various glimpses of Wall E in the making before its launch at Comic-Con 2022. Interestingly, he has also made other robots inspired by the fictional characters from the big screen, like the assassin droid and Baby Yoda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}