Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious
A video of a kid adorably mispronouncing words while learning them has now turned into a source of laughter for many. There is a possibility that the clip will tickle your funny bone too.
Shared on Instagram user lobeeston’s profile, the video has now won people over. It shows a little kid trying to say big words. The video opens to show the kid trying to pronounce guacamole but instead she ends up saying “Guaco Money.” The clip keeps getting even funnier, especially when she tries to say hippopotamus.
We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip:
Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly two lakh likes. It has also attracted tons of comments from people with most writing about the adorableness of the whole affair. Many couldn't stop gushing over how she pronounces “hippo pawnus.”
“She looks so proud after each word,” wrote an Instagram user. “When she says pawnus. Hippo pawnus, she sounds like she is in a spelling bee. Sooooo cute,” shared another. “The name is pawnus, hippo pawnus,” said a third. “She is the cutest,” expressed a fourth. Indeed she is.
What do you think of the cute video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Margaret Atwood's Zoom cat filter mishap related tweet sparks laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharing food to helping turtle: People recall the moment they fell in love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corowa-kun: Cartoon dog spreads awareness about Covid-19 vaccine in Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This perfectly synchronized dance video is weirdly satisfying to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shares life lessons that people can learn from plants. Watch inspiring video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronaut shares picture of Japan's Mount Fuji taken from space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian ballerina born without arms inspires people with her positive attitude
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog practices ‘WWE moves’ on pooch sibling. Seen the adorably funny video yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GIFs to emotional posts: Know how Twitter is celebrating Hug Day 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s share regarding Covid vaccine is a hit among netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congressman accidentally turns on filter on Zoom, shares hilarious post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US ‘Dancing dad’ grooves to Chammak Challo with wife. Netizens love the video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cincinnati Zoo shares enthralling clip of premises blanketed in snow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctor’s post about mom’s wholesome message may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox